Panic amid Toronto parade gunfire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Panic amid Toronto Raptors victory parade gunfire

Four people were wounded in a shooting in Toronto during a crowded victory rally for the Toronto Raptors basketball team, police say.

Thousands of sports fans were packed into the city centre in Nathan Phillips Square when shots rang out, sending many scurrying for cover.

The event, attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was only briefly interrupted as officials calmed the crowd.

  • 18 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Toronto celebrates Raptors' NBA win