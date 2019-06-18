Panic amid Toronto parade gunfire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Panic amid Toronto Raptors victory parade gunfire
Four people were wounded in a shooting in Toronto during a crowded victory rally for the Toronto Raptors basketball team, police say.
Thousands of sports fans were packed into the city centre in Nathan Phillips Square when shots rang out, sending many scurrying for cover.
The event, attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was only briefly interrupted as officials calmed the crowd.
-
18 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48673123/panic-amid-toronto-raptors-victory-parade-gunfireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window