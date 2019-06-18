Media player
Her ancestors enslaved mine. Now we're friends
Phoebe Kilby discovered her ancestors were slave-owners and she wanted to pay reparations.
Through an organisation called Coming To The Table, she found her linked descendant Betty Kilby, and asked if they could meet.
This video is part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing people together in a fragmented world. For more stories go to bbc.com/crossingdivides
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
18 Jun 2019
