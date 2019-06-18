Ten-year-old girl conquers El Capitan
Selah Schneiter: Ten-year-old girl scales El Capitan

Selah Schneiter has climbed a rock wall that is beyond some of the most experienced climbers. The 10-year-old scaled El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park, becoming the youngest person to do so.

