Ten-year-old girl conquers El Capitan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Selah Schneiter: Ten-year-old girl scales El Capitan
Selah Schneiter has climbed a rock wall that is beyond some of the most experienced climbers. The 10-year-old scaled El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park, becoming the youngest person to do so.
-
18 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48680177/selah-schneiter-ten-year-old-girl-scales-el-capitanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window