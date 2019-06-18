Ten-year-old girl conquers El Capitan

Media player
Ten-year-old girl conquers infamous rock wall El Capitan
Selah Schneiter has climbed a rock wall that is beyond some of the most experienced climbers. The 10-year-old scaled El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park, becoming the youngest person to do so.
18 Jun 2019
