Ex-Obama aide on 2020 Democratic candidates

US Democratic party candidates should refrain from politically attacking their opponents too much to avoid the eventual presidential nominee going into the election in a “weakened state,” the former senior adviser to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, has said.

“I think we have an embarrassment of riches in the field. I think we have some terrific candidates,” Ms Jarrett told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

She explained that she watched the results in 2016 with President Obama and did not see the Trump victory coming. The result unleashed a form of activism that has given her reason to be optimistic, she said.

The first Democratic presidential candidate debate is on Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 June 2019.

US President Donald Trump launches his campaign on Tuesday.

