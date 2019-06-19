Trump: Central Park Five 'admitted their guilt'

Video

US President Donald Trump has stood by comments he made about five men who were wrongfully convicted of the brutal rape of a female jogger in Central Park in 1989.

Mr Trump was asked if he would apologise to the men for taking out newspaper adverts calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty following their arrest.

"You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt", he said.

The five black and Hispanic men were exonerated in 2002 after another man confessed to the crime.