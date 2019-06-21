Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stonewall and before: Shedding new light on heroes of gay history
A new book explores the history of the LGBT liberation movement and places a spotlight on its heroes.
As the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots approaches, its authors say it's more important than ever that those who fought for gay rights are remembered.
Video by Shrai Popat
-
21 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48697838/stonewall-and-before-shedding-new-light-on-heroes-of-gay-historyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window