Explosions rock Philadelphia in refinery fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Explosions rock south Philadelphia in refinery fire
Four explosions woke south Philadelphia residents in the early hours on Friday after the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex, the largest of its kind on the East Coast, caught fire. Workers were on site at the time, but no one was seriously injured. Officials have yet to explain the cause.
-
21 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48725662/explosions-rock-south-philadelphia-in-refinery-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window