Explosions rock Philadelphia in refinery fire
Video

Explosions rock south Philadelphia in refinery fire

Four explosions woke south Philadelphia residents in the early hours on Friday after the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex, the largest of its kind on the East Coast, caught fire. Workers were on site at the time, but no one was seriously injured. Officials have yet to explain the cause.

  • 21 Jun 2019
