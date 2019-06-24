Out of control
Rogue hot air balloon crashes into crowd

A hot air balloon at a festival in Missouri was trying to land when it lost control after brushing a tree. One young girl suffered minor injuries in the ensuing chaos.

  • 24 Jun 2019