Toothbrush and soap 'not required' for migrants
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Justice department says toothbrush and soap 'not required' for migrants

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard testimony from a lawyer representing the US government on a 1997 settlement that says children in federal custody must be held in "safe and sanitary" conditions. Attorney Sarah Fabian argued that "safe and sanitary" shouldn't require the federal government to provide migrant children in detention facilities with basic sanitary products.

  • 25 Jun 2019
Go to next video: What happens if Mexico doesn't stem migrant flow?