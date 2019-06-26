Oregon lawmakers hiding out in Idaho

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oregon Republican lawmakers hiding out from police in Idaho
The senate walkout was caused by a controversial climate bill that aims to lower the state's carbon emissions. Democrats say the bill is now likely dead.
-
26 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48780095/oregon-republican-lawmakers-hiding-out-from-police-in-idahoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window