Kamala Harris: We should be discussing race

Kamala Harris on Biden: We should be discussing race
In a CBS interview, Senator Kamala Harris defended her heated exchange with former Vice-President Joe Biden during the Democratic debate, in which she addressed his past position on desegregation bussing, a policy to integrate schools across the country.
28 Jun 2019
Share
