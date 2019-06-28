Kamala Harris: We should be discussing race
Video

Kamala Harris on Biden: We should be discussing race

In a CBS interview, Senator Kamala Harris defended her heated exchange with former Vice-President Joe Biden during the Democratic debate, in which she addressed his past position on desegregation bussing, a policy to integrate schools across the country.

