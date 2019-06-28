Meet Canada's 'Golden Girl'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thank you for being a friend: Meet Canada's 'Golden Girls'

Four Canadian pensioners - Louise Bardswich, 67, Martha Casson, 70, Beverly Brown, 68, and Sandy McCully, 74 - have become evangelists for shared senior housing, and have been dubbed the "Golden Girls" by Canadian media.

  • 28 Jun 2019