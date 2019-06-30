Trump's aide scuffles with North Korea security

Video

The White House press secretary was caught on camera battling to allow US media into the meeting between her boss and the North Korean leader.

Stephanie Grisham is seen jostling with North Korean security staff, and a voice can be heard saying "I need help".

It happened outside the room where Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un were having a sit-down meeting.

A group of photographers, camera crews and reporters known as the US pool are routinely given close access to the president by his aides to report on his work.