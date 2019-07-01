Media player
Aftermath of Texas plane crash
A light aircraft has crashed into an airport hangar in Texas. killing all 10 people on board.
The plane, a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, was carrying two flight crew and eight passengers. It crashed shortly after take-off at Addison Airport.
01 Jul 2019
