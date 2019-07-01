Bra clasps save turtles lives

Media player
Using bra clips to stitch broken turtle shells
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue came up with an ingenious way to mend cracked turtle shells using bra clasps, glue and string.
Its wildlife workers saw an influx of turtles with broken shells after severe flooding, and they are seeking bra donations to help fix the potentially fatal shell cracks.
01 Jul 2019
