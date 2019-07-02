'No woman should be locked up in a pen'
Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus toured border detention facilities on Monday.

Lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, spoke out about conditions they witnessed.

  • 02 Jul 2019
