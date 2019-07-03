Jim Beam warehouse fire destroys bourbon

Media player
Jim Beam warehouse fire destroys 40,000 barrels of bourbon
Authorities in Kentucky, say a fire that destroyed a number of Jim Beam warehouses may have been caused by a lightning strike.
03 Jul 2019
