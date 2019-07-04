Media player
'If Korea can have a military parade, why can't we?'
The annual Fourth of July celebrations will be a bit different this year, with a speech by President Donald Trump, military flyovers and tanks.
But what do Americans make of it?
04 Jul 2019
