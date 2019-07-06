Explosion hits Florida shopping complex

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plantation explosion: Florida plaza damaged by large blast
A large explosion ripped through a Florida shopping complex on Saturday.
Aerial footage shows the scale of the damage, as emergency officials look for people injured and trapped in the rubble.
-
06 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48894649/plantation-explosion-florida-plaza-damaged-by-large-blastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window