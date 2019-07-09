US Women's football team bring their trophy home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Warm welcome for four time world cup winners

The US team have arrived home with the Women's World Cup trophy.

Following a controversial exchange, team co-captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan said they wouldn't visit Trump, but were open to visiting other politicians who had shown them love and support.

  • 09 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'We came for the football, we stayed for equal rights'