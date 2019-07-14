'My dad literally loved us to the Moon and back'
Apollo Moon landing: 'My dad literally loved us to the Moon and back'

All the focus was on the Moon, the mission and the men – but what about the families back on Earth?

The BBC asked Sue and Amy Bean, the wife and daughter, respectively, of astronaut Alan Bean, the fourth man on the Moon.

Video by Angelica M Casas and Samantha Granville

