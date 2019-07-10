Europeans 'are not honouring' nuclear deal - Iran

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Europeans 'are not honouring' nuclear deal commitments - Iran
Iran's permanent representative to the UN says European powers "are not honouring their commitments" under the 2015 nuclear deal.
Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC's Barbara Plett Usher that the leaders of the UK, France and Germany had promised last year to compensate Iran for the losses it suffered after the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord and reinstated crippling economic sanctions.
In the past two weeks, Iran has breached two commitments on uranium enrichment in response to the sanctions.
-
10 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48933650/europeans-are-not-honouring-nuclear-deal-commitments-iranRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window