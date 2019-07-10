Europeans 'are not honouring' nuclear deal - Iran

Video

Iran's permanent representative to the UN says European powers "are not honouring their commitments" under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC's Barbara Plett Usher that the leaders of the UK, France and Germany had promised last year to compensate Iran for the losses it suffered after the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord and reinstated crippling economic sanctions.

In the past two weeks, Iran has breached two commitments on uranium enrichment in response to the sanctions.