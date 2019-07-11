'They robbed me of my ability to carry my child'

Media player
IVF: California couple say CHA Fertility mixed up embryos
Anni and Ashot Manukyan say CHA Fertility implanted their embryo in the wrong woman.
Now the Manukyans and the couple who gave birth are suing the company.
11 Jul 2019
