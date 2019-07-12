Attorney general explains census decision
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US census 2020: Attorney General Bill Barr explains decision

US Attorney General Bill Barr has explained why the Trump administration is giving up its attempts to include a controversial citizenship question in the 2020 census.

  • 12 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Trump on census row: 'We have four or five ways we can do it'