Footage of the aftermath of the turbulence
Video

Air Canada footage shows the aftermath of the turbulence

A film shot by a passenger from Australian band Hurricane Fall shows oxygen masks hanging from the overhead of the cabin of an Air Canada plane hit by turbulence.

The flight was travelling from Vancouver to Sydney on Thursday but had to be diverted to Hawaii.

  • 12 Jul 2019
