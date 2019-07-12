US Coast Guard raids 'drugs submarine'
Video

The moment a US Coast Guard raided a submarine

A US Coast Guard crew dramatically boarded a self-propelled semi-submersible vessel suspected to be smuggling drugs.

The raid was part of a series of drug seizure operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean which has captured 39,000lb (18,000kg) of cocaine in total.

