Flooding hits Louisiana as Hurricane Barry nears

Hurricane Barry: Flooding hits Louisiana road as storm system nears
Local police in Louisiana have shared footage of flooding near Golden Meadow, Louisiana.
Police Chief Reggie Pitre captured conditions on the LA-1 road in the South Lafourche Levee district.
Coastal areas are bracing for strong winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Barry.
13 Jul 2019
