Parts of New York hit by power cut
Parts of New York City go dark after power cut

Parts of New York were plunged into darkness by a major power outage that struck a large area of Manhattan.

Several subway stations were among those to lose light.

Tens of thousands of people in New York were affected by the power cut.

  • 14 Jul 2019
