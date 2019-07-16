The only woman in the Apollo 11 control room

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Apollo 11: 'They'd never had a woman engineer'
At 28-years-old, JoAnn Morgan was the only woman in the control room for the launch of the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon, 50 years ago.
Morgan was the instrumentation controller - responsible for 21 channels of communications and the health and welfare of all the monitoring systems for the Saturn 5 rocket that carried the Apollo spacecraft into space.
She told BBC Today programme presenter Mishal Husain about the experience.
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window