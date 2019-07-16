The only woman in the Apollo 11 control room

Video

At 28-years-old, JoAnn Morgan was the only woman in the control room for the launch of the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon, 50 years ago.

Morgan was the instrumentation controller - responsible for 21 channels of communications and the health and welfare of all the monitoring systems for the Saturn 5 rocket that carried the Apollo spacecraft into space.

She told BBC Today programme presenter Mishal Husain about the experience.