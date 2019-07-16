'Today we can't breathe because they have let us down'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Eric Garner's mother: 'Today we can't breathe'

Eric Garner's mother Gwen Carr reacts to the US justice department's decision not to bring charges against the NYPD officer who held her son in chokehold before his death.

  • 16 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Police v public - an awkward conversation