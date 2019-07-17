Media player
Sounding alert about vanishing US coastlines
Equipped with little more than a camera and a bird's eye view, Henry J Fair's new book captures the ongoing environmental threat to America's coastal region.
Video by Shrai Popat
17 Jul 2019
