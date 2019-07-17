Dolphin megapod spotted off California coast
Dolphin megapod spotted off California coast swimming alongside boat

Onlookers on a boat watched as a huge pod of dolphins - known as a super- or megapod - swam alongside them for 25 minutes off the coast of Laguna Beach.

