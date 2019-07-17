Lawyers react to Joaquin Guzman's life sentence

Media player
'No matter what you think of Joaquin Guzman, he still deserves a fair trial'
Joaquin Guzman's lawyer and prosecutors for the case react to the Mexican kingpin's life sentence without parole. El Chapo's lawyer also announced plans to appeal the court's decision, claiming that jurors were influenced by media coverage of the trial.
17 Jul 2019
