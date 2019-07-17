Bereaved father gives Boeing crash testimony
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boeing 737 Max: Man pays tribute to family killed in crash

A man whose family died in the Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia earlier this year has testified to US lawmakers and aviation experts.

Paul Njoroge's wife, three children and mother-in-law all died in the crash.

  • 17 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'I'll never be able to see their faces again'