Bereaved father gives Boeing crash testimony

Boeing 737 Max: Man pays tribute to family killed in crash
A man whose family died in the Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia earlier this year has testified to US lawmakers and aviation experts.
Paul Njoroge's wife, three children and mother-in-law all died in the crash.
17 Jul 2019
