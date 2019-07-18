'Send her back' chants Trump supporters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donald Trump supporters chant 'send her back' at a rally

US Democratic congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, has responded via Twitter after crowds at a presidential rally chanted "send her back."

The chants started after remarks by President Donald Trump about Omar and they resembled those Mr Trump's supporters had chanted against Hillary Clinton during his presidential campaign in 2016.

  • 18 Jul 2019
Go to next video: The surprising thing about America's migrant past