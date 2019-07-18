Beachgoers come together to help stranded whales
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beachgoers come together to help stranded whales

On St Simons Island, Georgia in the US, people rushed to push the pod back into the sea.

Officials were grateful for their help and say that the situation could have been much worse had they not intervened.

  • 18 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Dolphin megapod spotted off California coast