Putting the meat-free burger to the test
Would this burger tempt you to eat meat?

The Impossible Foods meat-free burger hits the shelves in White Castle burger restaurants.

Two BBC presenters - one vegetarian, one carnivore - put it to the taste test. How does it shape up against the old fashioned meat-based version?

  • 21 Jul 2019
