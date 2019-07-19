Media player
Minnesota crowd welcomes home Ilhan Omar amid Trump row
The Somali-born lawmaker returned to her home state and was met with "welcome home" chants. The surprise greeting came after a Trump rally this week where attendees shouted to "send her back" after the president criticised her and three other congresswomen.
19 Jul 2019
