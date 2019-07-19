The Washington Monument as a space ship

Media player
Washington DC celebrates Apollo 11
To commemorate 50 years since the moon landing, the Washington Monument was lit up as a Saturn V rocket.
People of all ages, aspiring astronauts and those who watched the moon landing as it happened, came by to admire the incredible display.
19 Jul 2019
