The Washington Monument as a space ship
Washington DC celebrates Apollo 11

To commemorate 50 years since the moon landing, the Washington Monument was lit up as a Saturn V rocket.

People of all ages, aspiring astronauts and those who watched the moon landing as it happened, came by to admire the incredible display.

  • 19 Jul 2019
