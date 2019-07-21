'He is putting millions of Americans in danger'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ocasio-Cortez: Trump is 'putting millions of Americans in danger'
Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reacted to President Trump's comments about her and three other congresswomen - in which he told them to 'go back' to 'the totally broken and crime infested placed from which they came.'
Speaking at a town hall event in her own New York district, she said the remarks endangered millions of Americans.
-
21 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49060734/ocasio-cortez-trump-is-putting-millions-of-americans-in-dangerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window