'He is putting millions of Americans in danger'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ocasio-Cortez: Trump is 'putting millions of Americans in danger'

Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reacted to President Trump's comments about her and three other congresswomen - in which he told them to 'go back' to 'the totally broken and crime infested placed from which they came.'

Speaking at a town hall event in her own New York district, she said the remarks endangered millions of Americans.

  • 21 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Minnesota crowd welcomes home Ilhan Omar