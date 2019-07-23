Record elephant ivory haul seized in Singapore
Singapore seizes elephant ivory and pangolin scales in record haul

The tusks, valued at $12.9m (£7.61m), came from nearly 300 African elephants.

The 11.9 tonnes of pangolin scales were valued at $35.7m and are believed to have come from 2,000 of the mammals.

