Former US judge dragged to jail

Former Ohio judge dragged from courtroom after jail sentence
A US courtroom descended into chaos as a former judge was sentenced to jail.
Tracie Hunter, a former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge, was given a six month sentence after using her position to help her brother keep his job back in 2014.
Hunter, elected in 2010, was the first African-American in the role. She had appealed the sentence but the judge ordered her to be taken into custody.
23 Jul 2019
