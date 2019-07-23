Former US judge dragged to jail

Video

A US courtroom descended into chaos as a former judge was sentenced to jail.

Tracie Hunter, a former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge, was given a six month sentence after using her position to help her brother keep his job back in 2014.

Hunter, elected in 2010, was the first African-American in the role. She had appealed the sentence but the judge ordered her to be taken into custody.

