Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: Do Americans recognise UK's new prime minister?
Boris Johnson is the UK's new prime minister. He reminded some Americans of a certain US politician.
Video by Tobias Chapple.
-
23 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49090813/boris-johnson-do-americans-recognise-uk-s-new-prime-ministerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window