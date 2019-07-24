'Did Trump refuse to be interviewed?' 'Yes'
Mueller confirms President Trump refused to be interviewed

Robert Mueller, the special counsel who carried out a two-year investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia, confirms that President Trump resisted an attempt to question him in person. Instead, Mr Trump provided written answers.

  • 24 Jul 2019
