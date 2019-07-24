Media player
Republican claims Mueller hired people who 'hated Trump'
Republican Congressman Louis Gohmert of Texas warned of bias at the heart of Robert Mueller's special counsel inquiry. Mr Mueller said an FBI agent who was found to have criticised the president was "swiftly removed" from his team.
24 Jul 2019
