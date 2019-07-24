The view from the Mueller viewing 'party'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mueller hearing: The view from the bar

Some have called Mueller's hearing 'the political event of the year'.

But it's unlikely they'll have watched it with a beer.

In a fairly empty bar in Washington DC, that's exactly what some night workers, students and enthusiasts came to do.

  • 24 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'Did Trump refuse to be interviewed?' 'Yes'