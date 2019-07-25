Car window smashed in viral immigration raid

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Car window smashed in viral ICE raid
A livestream showing an immigration official smashing a car window has gone viral.
For 25 minutes, Florencio Milan-Vazquez, an undocumented immigrant, had asked to see the agent's arrest warrant.
The ICE agent gave up waiting.
-
25 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window