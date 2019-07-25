Car window smashed in viral immigration raid
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Car window smashed in viral ICE raid

A livestream showing an immigration official smashing a car window has gone viral.

For 25 minutes, Florencio Milan-Vazquez, an undocumented immigrant, had asked to see the agent's arrest warrant.

The ICE agent gave up waiting.

  • 25 Jul 2019
Go to next video: ‘They tried to buy my daughter’