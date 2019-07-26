Trump voices support for ASAP Rocky
US President Donald Trump has demanded that Sweden "give ASAP Rocky his freedom" in a series of tweets.

The musician, real name Rakim Myers, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in Stockholm. He will remain in custody until a trial takes place.

Last week the president said the rapper had "tremendous support" in the US.

